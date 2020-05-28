SC taxes dates are coming up after virus caused extensions

Thursday, May 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Revenue wants to remind everyone that COVID-19 related tax relief dates are coming up.

State taxes are due June 1, 2020:

As part of the tax relief offered by the SCDOR, certain tax returns and payments originally due April 1 through June 1 are now due June 1, 2020.

This includes South Carolina Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, Withholding Tax, and other taxes administered by the SCDOR. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1.

Income Taxes:

The SCDOR aligned with the IRS and extended the filing and payment due date for Income Taxes due April 1 – July 15 to July 15, 2020. This includes Individual Income Taxes originally due April 15 and estimated payments originally due June 15.

Nexus and Income Tax Withholding requirements for employers:

If you have employees temporarily working remotely in South Carolina or outside of South Carolina, review Information Letter 20-11 for more information on how temporary remote working due to COVID-19 impacts employer withholding.

For for information, visit the SCDOR website.

