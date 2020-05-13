SC surpasses 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases, DHEC reports

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- 133 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths have been announced in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 8,030 and 362 deaths.

Five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Greenville (1) and Marion (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Allendale (4), Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (8), Greenville (16), Greenwood (4), Horry (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (3), Lexington (15), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (8)

