S.C. student battling sickle cell disease gets surprise Super Bowl trip of a lifetime

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County middle school student got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday during school.

Braden Green suffers from sickle cell disease, and recently received life-saving blood transfusions when he was diagnosed with acute chest syndrome.

He and his family work to advocate for blood donations and raise awareness around his disease.

“I’m not going to let this take my baby,” his mother, Brenda Green, said.

Now Braden and his family will get the perfect distraction -- a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami, with all the bells and whistles included, courtesy of the NFL, Red Cross and Jim Hudson Automotive.

Students at Crayton Middle School gathered for an assembly Thursday for the big reveal.

The smile on Braden’s face lit up the room when he realized what was happening. He said he never thought he would go to a Super Bowl.

“I just want to see good plays by Patrick Mahomes," Braden laughed, “and his offense.”

Braden said this will be his first NFL game.

