SC soldier found dead at off-post residence

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a soldier from Fort Jackson died Thursday, Feb. 6 at his off-post residence late at night.

The soldier has been identified as Staff Sgt. Maxwell Besch who was a drill sergeant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

RCSD has notified Fort Jackson officials of Besch’s death.

“Today is a heartbreaking day and this loss is felt deeply by all,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of Drill Sergeant Besch. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved.”

The cause of the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.