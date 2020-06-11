SC sets another record high: 687 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a meeting of the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, officials announced 687 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

That sets a new record for the number of cases reported in one day.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina to 16,441.

Over the past three weeks, 40% of the state’s total number of cases have been diagnosed.

The recent spike in cases is not just due to more testing, DHEC said.

While case numbers have increased, so has the percent positive. Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.

That rate has stayed over 12% during the past several days.

“As the number of tests being performed increases, so do the number of cases, we would expect that,” Dr. Joan Duwve, with DHEC, said. “However, that percent positive rate continues to increase, as well, which tells us that we are finding more real cases -- not just cases that were asymptomatic and not otherwise diagnosed.”

Since the state has mostly reopened, and Gov. Henry McMaster has stated lockdowns will not return, Duwve stressed the importance of people taking action to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The two things people can do are simple: social distance and wear a mask. Duwve said people just aren’t doing that, and that’s why cases are spiking.

“We all have work to do,” she said. “We need to lead by example.”

She said at this point in the outbreak, each person diagnosed will likely infect between two to four other people.

“So we will continue to see that rapid rise until we start practicing what we know can prevent the spread of this infection,” Duwve explained.

