SC school looks to the next generation for farmers, agriculture workers

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

MCCORMICK, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local school is teaching its students all about farming and agriculture, and we took a trip to McCormick to check it out.

Sitting in the middle of almost nowhere in McCormick is the John de la Howe School for Agriculture.

"This school is totally rebranded,” school director Tim Keown said. “It's actually the state's oldest school still in existence."

Founded in 1797, the last few months have brought a lot of changes to the more than 2-century-old property.

"This is in the past was a residential reform school for the state of South Carolina,” Principal Greg Thompson said. “We'll have a student that has a strong interest in agriculture."

The school is open to 10th and 11th graders in South Carolina who are interested in agriculture fields.

"It's kind of like going to college 2 or 3 years early,” Thompson said.

In august of 2020, they'll be taking in 80 students -- both boys and girls. Most of them will be living on campus. Most of the cottages or dorms have been re-done and updated.

"Since July we've probably had about 1,000 people on our campus visiting,” Thompson said.

And they're hoping a school like this keeps driving the industries need for jobs like farmers.

The excitement comes next year when they welcome students to a refreshed and renewed campus.

"It's been a whole year of just getting the school ready without kids 40 so I'm just looking forward to having kids on campus and watching them learn and grow,” Thompson said.

The school is taking applications for the 2020 school year. The process is almost like applying for college. .It’s open to students in South Carolina.

