SC residents struggle to get tested for coronavirus under strict DHEC screening requirements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across South Carolina continue to screen both virtually and at the hospitals for high-risk patients for the coronavirus.

We’ve heard from many viewers asking: if you go to the emergency room with symptoms like a fever, cough, and a runny nose, will they automatically test you for the coronavirus?

The short answer is no. Getting tested for the coronavirus isn’t as easy as walking into your doctor and getting a flu test completed within minutes. For the coronavirus, you have to pass a screening that determines you are at high-risk of catching COVID-19.

“It’s confusing. It doesn’t make any sense because I feel like if it’s such a big deal, we should have the test, and if it’s not it shouldn’t be publicized like this,” Jonathan Chaney, a Kershaw County resident said.

Jonathan Chaney said he took his 7-year-old into Camden Urgent Care yesterday with a fever and cough. She tested negative for the flu, but when he asked about a coronavirus test, he was told his daughter wouldn’t be tested.

“It might not be that, but you won’t really know until you get tested, so it just kind of leaves you in a place where you don’t really know whats going on,” Chaney said.

Jonathan Chaney said a doctor asked him whether his 7-year-old daughter had traveled internationally recently. His answer was no. He was also asked if his daughter had come into contact with a person with the coronavirus.

“My response was, ‘How would I know that person has coronavirus if they don’t tell me?’” Chaney said.

DHEC said they will consider running a test for COVID-19 only if the illness can’t be explained as something else and the patient has screened positive for travel or contact with a person with the coronavirus.

“At this time, we are following the CDC recommendations that we not test individuals that it’s not indicated, that we not test individuals who are asymptomatic,” Dr. Linda Bell, SC DHEC Epidemiologist said.

Chaney said, instead of being tested for the coronavirus, doctors diagnosed his daughter with a viral upper respiratory infection, but the doctors gave Chaney a note asking that his daughter stay home from school until the March 18, one week after being sent home from school.

Dr. Ed O’Brien at MUSC said at this point widespread testing is not available, but it should be available in the next few weeks.

If you are worried you might have the coronavirus, you can take a free online virtual screening at through Prisma Health or MUSC using code COVID19.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.