SC residents need updated address to get $50 rebate

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolinians who are looking to get their $50 rebate in December need to remember to check their address.

If you've moved, you can click here and scroll down to the FAQ section. That link will also tell you if you're eligible for the rebate.

In a news release, the South Carolina Department of Revenue said those refund checks will be issued by Dec. 2.

One lucky winner walked away with over $800 million after taxes back in October 2018 when they hit the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot generated $61 million in tax revenue for the state, which state legislators determined would be used in the form of a refund.

