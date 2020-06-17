S.C. private schools could become casualties of COVID-19 pandemic

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to the South Carolina Independent School Association, some private schools might have to close their doors this fall.

Executive Director Spencer Jordan said after years of steady, small increase, private school enrollment is expected to dip 4-5% because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan said the financial strain the pandemic is putting on families is leading to this decrease.

He said, "We have had several schools that have communicated to us that they may not be able to open their doors again. Some of these schools are generally our smaller schools in rural areas."

Boyd Burks and Noele Estes have students at Northside Christian Academy in Lexington. They said their families are making financial sacrifices to keep their children enrolled at the school in the midst of the pandemic.

Scott Crede is the Head of Schools and Executive Pastor at Northside Christian Academy. He said, "Some of our families have sacrificed a lot to make sure they'll be here again even in bad economic times."

Crede said enrollment has slowed this summer and some families have withdrawn their children already. He said he does not anticipate a major dip in enrollment this fall.

According to SCISA, South Carolina will not be hit as hard enrollment wise like other states. Some states are anticipating a 10-20% decrease. He said if that were to happen here it could have a financial impact of millions of dollars to local school districts because of the influx of students in their schools.

