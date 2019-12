SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing.

Diamond Evans was last seen around noon Monday at an East Liberty Street residence.

Officials say Evans was wearing a burgundy shirt, black shorts, and pink slippers.

Anyone with information about Evans is urged to contact Sumter Police immediately at (803) 436-2700.

