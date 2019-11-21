SC police searching for 57-year-old man reported missing by relatives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are searching for a 57-year-old man reported missing by his relatives.

According to officials, John William Huggins left work on Morningside Drive in West Columbia on November 15.

Family members say they have not spoken to Huggins since then.

Huggins requires medicine and relatives say they are concerned about his welfare, safety, and well-being.

Anyone with information about Huggins’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

