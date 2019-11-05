SC officially files lawsuit against Corps over lock and dam plan

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has officially filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on it's plan for the lock and dam.

In a statement, Wilson said the lock and dam is a "lifeline to many families and businesses."

"The action filed in Federal District Court today seeks to protect the rule of law and the integrity of South Carolina’s environment and permitting process from the capricious decision of an overzealous federal agency that ignores the State and harms its citizens," Wilson said in a statement.

The legal move comes after the Corps decided on tearing down the lock and dam and replacing it with a rock weir.

[EXTRA: Read the lawsuit filed by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.]

The Corps thinks under the WIIN Act of 2016, Congress says they should remove the dam and build a fish passage. But local, state and federal officials on both sides of the river say that same law requires any plan the Corps chooses to maintain the pool.

The Corps' plan has provoked the ire of state and local officials.

