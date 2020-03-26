SC neighbors form parade to celebrate 13-year-old beating cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 13-year-old Eliza Kull says that on her last birthday, she was diagnosed with cancer. Nine months later she beat it. Now her neighbors are celebrating this teen in a way that sure to make your heart swell.

Folks in the Kilbourne area hopped in their vehicles Wednesday evening to form a celebratory parade for the teen."It really meant a lot to me that everyone came out to wish me congratulations," Kull said. "It's really been hard at times, but I know through all of this, it's strengthened my faith."

Over 100 vehicles lined the neighborhood to help cheer on Kull for winning her battle with cancer.

"We're just really excited, she finally beat cancer. It's been hard for her, and we're just excited and want to celebrate that," one attendee said.

Kull says she found out that her scans were clear on Tuesday. By Wednesday evening, cars were lining the streets.

“It really meant a lot to me for y’all to come out,” Eliza said.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.