SC mother sues Uber after son takes 300-mile ride alone to Atlanta

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant mother has sued Uber claiming her underage son was picked up from school alone by a driver, who then took the child to Atlanta.

The lawsuit filed Thursday states the boy took the trip because he wanted to run the bases at the Braves stadium.

Gina Wintz claims the driver picked up her son from school around 12 p.m. on March 12, 2019, drove him roughly 300 miles to Atlanta, and then dropped him off at Sun Trust Park.

When her son didn’t come home, Wintz states in the lawsuit that she thought he had been kidnapped.

The lawsuit states that the boy suffers from, “mental and emotional setbacks” and was not located until 8:30 p.m. that night by authorities.

Wintz is suing the rideshare company for negligence, citing Uber policy that anyone under 18 must be accompanied by someone 18 years of age or older on any ride.

She is seeking a jury trial as well as actual and punitive damages.

