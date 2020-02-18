SC man wins $250K in lottery after vacuuming up $5 in change

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

CHAPIN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A South Carolina man is $250,000 richer after playing the lottery.

The winner is from small-town Chapin, South Carolina, and his morning chores helped with the payout.

The man told lottery officials he found $5 in quarters while vacuuming his car, and he used that to buy his lottery ticket.

After scratching off his ticket and handing it to the attendant, the employee told him to go to the lottery claims centerin Columbia.

The winner was in disbelieve when he heard it was a winning ticket, saying, "Are you sure?"

Once he was given the $250,000, the winning player said he plans to pay off debt, take care of his family, and do something fun.

The ticket was purchased at a Publix store on Chapin Road, in Chapin.

