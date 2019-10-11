SC man catches massive gator in Santee lake

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - It takes a special kind of person to want to hunt alligators, but Hunter Neeley seems like he was born for it.

The South Carolina man just reeled in quite the kill -- a 13-foot-6.5-inch alligator! The reptile weighed more than 1,000 pounds, Neeley said.

Neeley caught the gator in Lake Moultrie in Santee, S.C. on Sept. 29.

He said this beast is actually his second alligator in two weeks. Just a week before killing this monster, he helped a friend catch a 12 foot 7 inch, 800 pound gator.

So what does one do with a dead alligator?

Neeley said he donated the meat to charity.

His friend, Crick Hooker, who helped him catch the gator, will handle the taxidermy -- making a head mount of the giant catch.

There’s only two more days of alligator hunting season in South Carolina, which runs from the second Saturday in September to the second Saturday in October each year.