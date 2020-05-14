S.C. man accused of threatening to blow up Darlington Raceway

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Michael Donovan Avin

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington man was taken into custody after leaving threatening telephone messages at the Darlington Raceway, according to authorities.

A press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office states 46-year-old Michael Donovan Avin was charged with possession, threatened or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism, not resulting in death.

Avin remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, authorities said.

On April 27, Avin called the Darlington Raceway and left a message “describing a possible explosive device and the results it may create to further his cause,” an arrest warrant stated.

Investigators also allege Avin had indicated in a letter written to another location in Darlington County he had access to 125 tons of bomb-making materials.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.