SC legislators want to honor Trump by naming a portion of I-385 after him

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pair of Upstate, South Carolina legislators are hoping to honor President Donald J. Trump by naming a portion of Interstate 385 after him.

The House bill, filed on Jan. 22, looks to take the intersection of I-85 and I-385 and name it the "President Donald J. Trump Interchange."

According to the bill, Trump has "the full support of countless South Carolinians and deserves to be honored."

The intersection would also be emblazoned with several signs and markers to indicate the change.

The bill must first pass the House and make it to the Senate.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.