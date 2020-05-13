SC lawmaker: Legislators will have to start from scratch on state budget due to COVID-19

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- As businesses in South Carolina start to open back up, lawmakers are heading back to work in Columbia as well.

We can all relate to one of the main reasons why they are back in town -- money.

Coronavirus has affected just about every kind of bottom dollar there is -- from businesses down to your family's budget -- all the way to the state budget.

"In March we put together a state budget that had $1.8 billion of new money in the general fund. That's gone,” state Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken said. “You know, we're going to be lucky if we can just hold even with this year's budget into next year."

So lawmakers passed a continuing resolution to keep the state in business when the fiscal year starts July 1. But that doesn't solve the problem; it just buys lawmakers time.

Taylor says lawmakers are going to need to start from scratch.

"We'll be back in September to redo the entire state budget for the coming year,” Taylor said.

