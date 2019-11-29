SC hospital welcomes Thanksgiving babies with special onesies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For two Lowcountry families, Thanksgiving Day brought an additional reason to give thanks.

Two babies born on Thanksgiving at Summerville Medical Center received special holiday-themed onesies commemorating the day of their births.

As of Thursday afternoon, hospital spokesperson Kelly Bowen said two babies had been born.

Brandon Pooser Parker, Jr. was born at 4:10 a.m. to parents Destiny and Brandon Parker; and Sierra Schell was born at 5:58 a.m. to parents Joe and Becca Schell.

The onesies read, “Thankful. Grateful. Blessed."

Congratulations to the families for whom “Happy Thanksgiving” will always have a special meaning.

