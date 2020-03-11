S.C. governor says schools should not close, events should not cancel in wake of coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At the State House on Wednesday, the governor said South Carolina’s economy must be resilient in the face of coronavirus.

There are nine COVID-19 cases in the state, the majority of which are in Camden, in Kershaw County.

Gov. Henry McMaster said he’s been speaking to the business community, including manufacturers, and urging them to stay open as important contributors to the economy.

The governor also said he’s coordinating with people in the tourism industry.

McMaster named several events across the state that are important for tourism: “the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, the Heritage in Hilton Head and the country music festival in Myrtle Beach, among others." He did not say the events were certain to go on as planned, but he did say the events are important to the economy.

“There remains no cause for public alarm in South Carolina,” McMaster said. "Schools should continue to remain open and provide instruction. State government offices in all 46 counties will stay open. South Carolinians should remain calm and continue their daily normal routines and responsibilities.”

The governor urged people who are sick to stay home. He also said people should wash their hands “all day long” and follow CDC instructions to help not spread the virus.

McMaster also said he was satisfied with the coronavirus response from state health officials. He said the state has plenty of tests, and the results are coming back in a timely manner.

People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.

