SC governor proposes $3,000 raise for all S.C. teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a move to try to get South Carolina out of the bottom states in the nation as far as teacher pay, Gov. Henry McMaster announced he wants to give all teachers a raise.

A $3,000 raise for every teacher in the state will be part of the governor’s proposed budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year.

The change would boost South Carolina into the top 25 states in the nation for average teacher pay. It would also make the minimum starting pay for new teachers $38,000.

“By continuing to invest in our classroom teachers, we are sending a strong message about South Carolina across the nation and the globe,” McMaster said. “We are taking bold steps in education reform to produce the next generation’s workforce and to maintain our state’s competitive advantage for new jobs and investment.”

McMaster said the initiative would cost the state $211 million in the next fiscal year. It would be funded entirely by the state.

