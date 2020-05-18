S.C. governor open to hosting pro sports leagues looking to restart seasons

Mondayt, May 18, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Professional sports games are among the options being considered as South Carolina works to reopen its economy.

At its most recent meeting, Gov. Henry McMaster’s accelerateSC task force continued to build an economic plan. The group discussed a wide variety of topics, which included laying out a plan for reopening athletic facilities and the possibility of South Carolina playing host to a return for pro sports leagues.

States like Florida are extending invitations to pro sports leagues to resume play in their available venues, and McMaster isn’t ruling anything out.

"We've had some interest reflected and we hope to be able to respond positively," said McMaster.

The NBA, NHL, and MLS were all interrupted by the pandemic and are trying to come up with plans to finish their seasons.

"As you can imagine people are very, very hungry for sports," said James Burns, the executive director of AccelerateSC.

The governor added that South Carolina has much more to offer than just stadiums.

"Not only do we have great stadiums, but we have great beaches and we have great mountains and other things that people can enjoy," said McMaster.

The accelerateSC task force is also looking at the idea of reopening local athletic fields and facilities in the near future.

"I think that's under consideration right now and will be reported out to the full accelerateSC group,” Burns said.

Burns added: “I think we will probably be in position to make a recommendation to the governor on that."

