S.C. governor expected to renew state of emergency today

Monday, April 27, 2020

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

GREER, S.C. (WIS/WTOC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he will extend the state of emergency for 15 more days in an announcement that's expected today.

By doing so, a spokesperson for McMaster says every executive order the governor has issued throughout this crisis will be kept in place, which includes the statewide “home or work order” he issued April 6.

“The governor’s executive order state of emergency declaration, by law can last 15 days,” said Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor’s office. “He has declared two states of emergency so far based on different facts and different figures.”

But at any time, he has the right to rescind any of those orders, Symmes said.

After a Boeing Dreamlifter arrived at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport with 1.5 million surgical masks Sunday, McMaster told reporters COVID-19 is still a threat.

“We are not out of this yet. We went into this in a smart way with targeted hot spots, so we do not have the burden that some of the other states have with business closures. But we are still facing a very serious disease and contagion,” McMaster said.

McMaster said “we’ll see” when asked about lifting or adding new restrictions on businesses, and said he is waiting to hear plans from his AccelerateSC task fForce.

McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette will participate in the first meeting of the “Governance” component of AccelerateSC from 2-4 p.m. today at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center. They planned to speak to the media after the meeting.

McMaster said he expects to reopen the economy similarly to how it closed.

“What we did when we restricted places was not whether they were non-essential, but whether they were hot spots,” he said. “They are the ones with close personal contacts like barbershops and beauty salons or places where people touch the same articles over and over like shoe shops or jewelry stores.“

McMaster’s tone was hopeful, he said he believes rates of infection won’t spike again because his team and the people of South Carolina are better informed now than they were almost two months ago.

“Slow and steady always wins the race. We follow the old carpenter’s rule, which is measure twice and cut one. The step we took in restricting businesses when reacting to the virus were measured and deliberate. And we are going to go out the same way,” he said.

China sends millions of masks

McMaster welcomed the delivery of surgical masks sent from China.

The delivery was the largest single personal protective equipment delivery made to healthcare providers by Boeing as part of its national pandemic response.

”It’s a win-win for South Carolina healthcare providers and a perfect example of private companies working with elected officials to help healthcare workers and the people they serve,” said Mark O’Halla, president and chief executive officer of Prisma Health. “We very much appreciate Boeing’s support during these challenging times of securing necessary supplies. By standing together, we all stand stronger.”

The masks were brought into the state by Boeing.

Prisma Health will get 90% of the masks, with the rest going to MUSC.

From reports by WIS, WTOC and WRDW/WAGT.