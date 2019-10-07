SC firefighter killed by semi while helping at crash site

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina firefighter was fatally struck by a semitrailer while trying to help people at the scene of a crash.

Citing a Lexington County statement, news outlets report Paul Quattlebaum was responding to a medical call Friday when he and his partner came across a crash and stopped to help. The county says it was then that Quattlebaum was struck by the semitrailer. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

State highway patrol is investigating. It's unclear if any charges have been filed in the fatal crash.

Quattlebaum was a 22-year department veteran, first joining as a volunteer firefighter in 1997. Authorities say he was a lance corporal with the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged after an injury