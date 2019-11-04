SC files complaint against feds over lock and dam plan

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina's attorney general has filed a complaint against in federal court over the lock and dam.

Rep Bill Hixon says he was told by Attorney General Alan Wilson's office that they filed a complaint in federal court Monday afternoon regarding Lock and dam, but they are waiting for it to be processed. It should be processed and available publicly Tuesday.

Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers looked to move forward with a plan to put a rock weir -- a smaller dam -- in the place of the lock and dam.

The move angered many Georgia and South Carolina legislators, who believed federal law prevented the Corps from lowering water levels on the Savannah River.

The Corps lowered the water to show what the pool would look like earlier this year. Some areas saw a muddy pit.

Corps officials plan to hold a public engagement on Nov. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Boathouse Community Center, 101 Riverfront Drive, Augusta, Georgia, where the public can hear details about the decision.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.