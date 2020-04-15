SC restaurant empties its walls of dollar bills to give to employees

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new act of charity is sweeping restaurants across the country and Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach has joined in.

Hamburger Joe’s has taken down its thousands of dollar bills on the walls to give to employees.

Restaurant representative Richard Brooks said his workers came up with the idea, and it’s been a group effort getting them down from the floor to the ceiling.

As it turns out, it isn’t the first time they’ve done this.

The dollar bills are occasionally taken down, counted and replaced at the bank and then donated to a Grand Strand charity. The same is happening now, but instead they’re going to laid-off employees. Brooks said he’s hiring them all back when the coronavirus closures are over.

“I should have about 75 (employees) right now. We’re down to about 15. A lot of my employees though have voluntarily laid themselves off because they don’t want to bring anything back home to family members or friends. That’s my main concern is when we do open back up, especially if it’s May or June. I’m going to need 80 trained employees," Brooks said

Brooks said Hamburger Joe’s is in its 31st season and would normally be selling around 1,500 sandwiches a day. However, he said the restaurant is still ‘blessed’ and feeling thankful to be selling 100 to 200 sandwiches now a day.

Hamburger Joe’s is open every day in North Myrtle Beach from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. during the coronavirus closures.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.