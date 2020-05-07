S.C. educators considers safest way for kids to return to school in summer, fall

Thursday, May 7, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - AccelerateED, the task force formed by state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, met this week for a second time to lay out the framework for what learning might look like for students both this summer and next fall.

The task force is considering an expanded summer program for grades K-3 and additional school days next year, but a key focus for the task force today was how to safely carry out their ideas, which is something that has many parents concerned.

“How are they going to make sure each kid is not carrying the virus into the classroom every day? Are they going to take temperatures at the door? Are they going to make parents come get them? How are they going to make sure these students are coming to school sick?” Melissa Treaster, a Sandhills Elementary School Parent, said.

At Wednesday's meeting, the AccelerateEd Task Force worked through many questions, like those of Melissa Treaster’s, saying they are considering requiring temperature checks, personal protective equipment for students and teachers, and a rotating class schedule.

“We have to build confidence for our employees for our parents as they send their precious children back to us this summer and in the fall,” Spearman said.

The superintendent said she requested $180 million dollars from AccelerateSC for 6 extra school days at the beginning of next year, as well as millions for an expanded summer program, food services, sanitation needs, and technology.

"It will be 6 days of hopefully very intense work to know where they are and access what supports they might need during the rest of the school year," South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said.

The task force said the expanded summer program would be for K-3 and would be 4 weeks of in-person learning in July. Spearman said the task force has a virtual backup plan but is working to safely return to school.

“Maintaining a full social distancing, keeping students six feet apart all day long, it’s honestly impossible to do, but how do we do that to the best extent possible,” Spearman said.

Spearman said they are waiting on DHEC to give them a set of safety protocols for social distancing, which she hopes to see in the next few days. However, Spearman said Governor McMaster's order last week allowed students and teachers to begin meeting one on one in person this week for certain exams and special needs programs.

“We are hoping that those are beginning to get up and running this week and can extend through the summer. Some students take speech, some have occupational type therapy we give them so those would all be appropriate to get up and running now,” Spearman said.

Treaster, whose third-grade daughter has autism, said it’s been difficult for her daughter to learn from home.

“She’s use to being in a classroom setting with her teacher which she adores, so when you take her out of her routine, which is an extremely important thing for children with autism, she tends to have more meltdowns,” Treaster said.

She said she’s hopeful from the news that her daughter might get to see her teachers again soon.

The big roadblock for the task force right now is that they won’t know the amount of funding they are getting for these programs until the end of May when AccelerateSC distributes the 1.9 billion in funding. The task force says they won’t be making final recommendations to the districts until they know how much money they will have.

The Task Force plans to meet again next week to discuss concrete recommendations from the student services, instruction, and operations committees of the Task Force.

