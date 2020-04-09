SC education website offers distance learning help, resources for parents, students

Thursday, April 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the state of South Carolina continues with state schools closed, the Department of Education is rolling out a new website to help beleaguered parents with distance learning.

That's where SCRemoteLearning.com comes in. According to state education officials, this new page will help parents and students "adjust to a new and unprecedented way of learning and living."

The website is offering digital teaching and learning resources for teachers, parents, and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”

Officials say the website was created by internal education leaders and with help from outside sources.

