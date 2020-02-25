SC deputy killed in line of duty while serving eviction order at house

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County deputy has died after a suspect shot him while he served an order of detention and eviction, the sheriff said.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Thomas Sumter Highway (U.S. 521) in Dalzell. That’s just east of Shaw Air Force Base.

The deputy, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, was with other deputies when they tried to serve a detention order and order of eviction. That’s when the suspect opened fire, hitting Gillette in the chest, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, who also died. That person has not been identified.

No other deputies were injured.

“He served honorably,” Dennis said of Gillette. “He loved law enforcement and loved the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He’ll be missed by many, and myself.”

Gillette was a veteran before he went into law enforcement.

He is survived by an 11-year-old son, the sheriff said.

The news appeared grim Tuesday afternoon when, just before the news conference began, law enforcement lined the street in front of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in a solemn moment.

Many deputies were seen crying and hugging each other. People saluted a line of sheriff’s office vehicles as they passed.

Deputies line street in front of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office after officer-involved shooting

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.