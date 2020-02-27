SC deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman.

Deputies say 40-year-old Patricia Mullins was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Paul Drive in Beaufort around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. They say Mullins has medical issues that may require attention.

Mullins is described as a white female, 5′05″ tall and 165 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes and may be traveling in her silver 2015 Honda Accord with South Carolina registration 9710LJ.

Anyone with information on Patricia's whereabouts is urged to call 911.

