SC deputies search for couple with memory issues who left assisted living facility

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Ronald and Mary Denny.

According to the sheriff’s department, the couple was seen heading to dinner Tuesday night in a Hyundai Santa Fe around 5 p.m. They were later caught on camera leaving a restaurant near Walmart in Red Bank around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the Ronald and Mary both have memory issues and are required to take medications for other conditions.

Search underway for elderly couple



Deputies are searching for a man and woman after the couple never returned to their assisted living facility last night.



Ronald and Mary Denny have memory issues and take daily meds for other conditions.



If you see the Dennys, call 911. pic.twitter.com/gYmd8UV6UW — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 26, 2020

Ronald is 83 years old and Mary is 82, according to officials.

If you see Ronald and Mary Denny or their car, please call 911.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.