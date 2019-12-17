SC deputies ask for help in search for missing 14-year-old

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is reaching to the community for help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say Shycria Leasea Carson was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday at her home on Preston Road in Lake City.

She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395.

