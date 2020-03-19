SC couple stuck in Guatemala amid coronavirus pandemic

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - While many Americans are practicing “social distancing” during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Americans are essentially stuck overseas with no options to get back home.

Melissa and Oscar Avila are from Camden, South Carolina.

They are now taking to social media, asking for help to get back home. They are among approximately 100 Americans stuck there after the Guatemalan government shut down travel -- both in and out of the country.

The couple was in the country attending a wedding for a friend. When the first coronavirus cases were announced, Avila says the government gave visitors nine hours to leave.

THE LATEST: Coverage of the coronavirus on WRDW.com.

[RELATED: FACTS, NOT FEAR: What you need to know about the coronavirus in GA, SC]

[CLOSINGS: View a list of closings across the CSRA.]

[INTERACTIVE MAP: View a map of all COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world.]

Unable to get a flight in time, the Avila’s are now staying with friends, but they’re anxious.

They are currently out of options and will have to stay in Guatemala for at least 15 more days -- barring an intervention from the U.S. or Guatemalan government.

The couple has two teenagers in Camden. Family and friends are taking care of them, but it is stressful to say the least, as they hope to get back home, the sooner the better.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.