Advertisement

South Carolina could be the next state to name Juneteenth a holiday

Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina state Sen. Darrell Jackson announced plans to file legislation that would designate June 19th, referred to as Juneteenth, a statewide holiday in South Carolina.

Juneteenth is an annual celebration of the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans, located in Texas, were finally ordered free by Union troops.

Jackson plans to file the legislation in the coming days,

which recently pushed for recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday, as well.

“I think, in this moment in time particularly, it’s important to acknowledge African American history in our state,” Jackson said in a news release. “South Carolina has a long, painful history of slavery and racial discrimination, as well as a record of honoring the Confederacy with monuments and other official gestures. It’s time to shift the narrative away from idolizing racist slave owners and toward recognizing the accomplishments African Americans have made in the face of enormous adversity”.

Juneteenth is celebrated or recognized by 47 of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

In South Carolina, the date was designated as a “special day” in 2008. Designating Juneteenth as a legal holiday rather than a special day could allow for closures of state offices as well as public schools and universities for observation.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man in standoff taken into custody

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Is the ‘blue flu’ putting emergency services at-risk after charges filed in Rayshard Brooks case?

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Across the nation, police agencies are reportedly seeing a change in morale or what officers call “blue flu.”

News

SC Supreme Court rules woman is not James Brown’s wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The story behind legendary soul singer James Brown’s estate has taken another turn.

News

Comcast will extend 60 days of free internet from COVID-19 commitment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
To help support students and families, Comcast announced it will continue to provide 60 days of free Internet service to new, eligible Internet Essentials customers in Augusta and around the country.

News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 2 hours ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: We’re taking a closer look at proposed budget cuts due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
There’s a glimmer of good news from the Georgia Capitol as cuts to other critical services for children and the elderly may not be as steep as first feared.

News

After a pause for pandemic, Topgolf to set new opening date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was supposed to open the same week as the Masters in April, but now Augusta's newest attraction is working on a new debut date.

News

Work officially starts on new Augusta Jewish Museum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Historic Augusta announced the start of phase one of turning the old Children of Israel Synagogue on Telfair Street into the Augusta Jewish Museum.

VOD Recordings

June 18 Coronavirus Cases in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New COVID-19 data shows some groups fare worse than others

Updated: 4 hours ago
New numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show which groups of Americans are being diagnosed with COVID-19 the most and how they fared.

News

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.