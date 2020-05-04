SC businesses slowly re-opening look at the opportunity as a lifeline

Monday, May 4, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Businesses across South Carolina are slowly re-opening.

At Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, it was busy on and off all day. Even just having areas like the restaurant open has been a big deal for others across the city.

But even if restaurants are only able to have a few tables open, business owners are looking at it as a lifeline.

"It's been so bad,” Reuben Duran, owner of Maria’s, said. “We were getting ready to shut everything down."

Duran and his wife, Maria, gave their restaurant two months to survive. The news of outdoor dining saved them.

"We see the improvement today -- big,” Duran said. “We are happy."

The city of Aiken pitched in to buy tables and chairs, and they're doing the same for anyone who needs it. They also eased restrictions on outdoor seating.

Prime Steakhouse downtown is getting ready for the dinner rush.

"Once my customers heard South Carolina was going to allow us to open up with outside dining, my phones haven't stopped all week,” Prime owner Randy Stamm said.

Stamm is trying to create his usual luxury experience, but outside. He can sit 30 to 40 people outside that he's spruced up with plants.

"Business should be as usual as long as mother nature and the weather help,” Stamm said.

That's the case for the first time in too long for so many. Yet some are taking it slow since it's only the first day back.

"Just want to see more businesses like myself get open, get the economy back rolling to where it was, and get people off these unemployment lines,” Stamm said.

The city says they'll do what they can to get the economy back rolling faster, and they think this is a good start.

The city of Aiken says the reopening of outdoor dining should boost retail stores too -- especially downtown. It's getting more people out to test the waters.

