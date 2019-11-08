SC begins issuing $50 tax rebate checks this week to qualified taxpayers

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina taxpayers are about to get a little holiday boost thanks to a lucky lottery winner.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are beginning to issue $50 rebate checks for 1.2 million qualifying taxpayers.

Taxpayers are getting this $50 check after an individual took home $877M after claiming the $1.5B Mega Millions Jackpot.

State lawmakers had $61M left over and decided to give it back to the taxpayers.

"This is great news for South Carolina's taxpayers," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Any time the government funds essential programs and agencies and has money left over, we should strive to send it back to the people who earned it. I'm proud of the Department of Revenue's work towards getting these checks to South Carolinians as quickly and as efficiently as they've been able to."