SC authorities seeking missing 21-year-old woman with medical condition

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department needs your help finding 21-year-old Kendra Hawkins.

Officials said she was last seen leaving home on Oct. 31 with an individual she met on social media in a champagne-colored Buick LeSabre. Family members told authorities she left with a person known as “Tyrik” to go to Spartanburg.

Officials said Hawkins has a medical condition, but family members believe she has some medication with her. However, they do not know how much medication Hawkins took with her.

Family members also told Sumter PD that Hawkins has left home before and typically returns within a week.

Hawkins is about 5-foot-1 and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Hawkins’ whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or dial 911.

