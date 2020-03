Monday, March 16, 2020

COLUMBIA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Prisma Health is offering free access to medical professionals for those who think they may have coronavirus.

According to Prisma officials, people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can go to the website and schedule a free online visit HERE.

Free online screenings also can be accessed by going to scdhec.gov/COVID19.​

