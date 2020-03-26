SC: Number of coronavirus-related deaths rises to 9

Thursday, March 26, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- SCDHEC announced two additional deaths in the state due to coronavirus. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to nine.

According to the release, one patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Sumter County who also had underlying health conditions.

DHEC also is investigating 32 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number statewide to 456 cases in 39 counties.

On March 24, DHEC announced two more deaths, which brought the total to seven.

