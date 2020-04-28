SC National Guard helps Golden Harvest Food Bank in Aiken

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina National Guard has joined Golden Harvest Food Bank’s coronavirus crisis response efforts. Guard members are now working out of Golden Harvest Food Bank’s Aiken warehouse to help the Food Bank continue to feed hungry families.

According to the release, about five guard members will serve at the Aiken warehouse as part of 31-day orders, to package emergency food boxes for Mobile Markets scheduled in the six counties that Golden Harvest serves in South Carolina. They also will help run Mobile Market distributions that provide assistance to up to 300 families at a time.

“Our volunteer program is still on hold due to safety concerns,” Amy Breitmann, Executive Director, said in the release. “That means our staff has had to get creative to serve more people with fewer hands. This new help from the South Carolina National Guard brings fresh energy to our team at a critical time.”

The Food Bank has seen calls for food assistance triple since COVID-19 began spreading across the CSRA.

It has responded by sourcing more food and providing no-contact Mobile Market food distributions throughout its service area. These efforts have distributed more than 1.1 million meals across 25 counties in the last month. Guard members will be an important part of ensuring the Food Bank continues to meet these increased food needs.

"We understand there is an increased need for support to the citizens of South Carolina and for the organizations that work to provide food to community members impacted by the current situation," U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, said in the release.

"The South Carolina National Guard is a community-based organization and we're proud to be able to assist where needed, such as providing support to the Golden Harvest Food Bank with packaging and distributing food boxes. We're in this situation together, and the South Carolina National Guard is prepared to support the needs of the state throughout the duration of the COVID-19 response efforts," McCarty said.

If you would like to help the food bank or need to get help, visit https://goldenharvest.org/covid-19/.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.