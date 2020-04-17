SC: How you can get your food and support farmers

Friday, April 17, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A list created by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture helps people get the food they need and support local farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Famers across the nation have had to dump their produce because they are not able to supply restaurants due to dining areas closing.

Many of the farmers in South Carolina are starting to do direct-to-consumer sales. They are now able to offer produce boxes to the public. Some farmers are delivering boxes over to neighborhoods and homes.

LINK TO LIST OF RESOURCES FOR SC FARMERS

