South Carolina agency authorizes $5M for COVID-19 rental assistance

Thursday, May 21, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -- South Carolina Housing will be providing approximately $5 million in emergency rental assistance to South Carolinians facing financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will provide emergency housing assistance on behalf of renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or unpaid leave.

Eligible households could receive up to $1,500, with payments made directly to landlords or management companies. Relief will be provided as a one-time lump sum toward tenants’ rent payments.

The program will be administered through SC Thrive, a statewide nonprofit agency that provides services to individuals and families throughout the state.

To be eligible for program assistance, applicants must be South Carolina residents, have a maximum household income at or below 80% of the area median oncome for the county in which they reside, and provide documentation demonstrating how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their employment or income beginning March 10 or later.

Qualified applicants can apply here.

