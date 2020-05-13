SC House representatives file legislation designed to make any COVID-19 vaccination effort optional

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A group of South Carolina representatives have filed legislation to ensure any possible COVID-19 vaccination effort is entirely optional.

H. 5489 looks to allow state residents to decide against taking certain vaccines due to a “medically diagnosed health condition or religious belief or practice.”

As it stands at the moment, the bill is being sponsored by 15 Republican House representatives, including CSRA Rep. Bill Taylor.

The bill was introduced Tuesday as state legislators returned to the State House following a lengthy pause due to COVID-19.

