S.C. Gov. McMaster discusses hurricane readiness amid pandemic, protests

Friday, June 5, 2020

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials discussed hurricane preparedness at a Thursday news conference.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW) -- Now that we're in hurricane season, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other emergency management leaders are talking about this year’s plans.

The governor met virtually Thursday with emergency management officials from Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort counties to discuss hurricane preparedness procedures.

McMaster and other state officials held a news conference Thursday at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

Officials said some of the changes they've made to the state's plan is because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said they have made tweaks to the I-26 reversal. They moved the reversal point about 15 miles west on I-26.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services said capacity at individual shelter locations has been reduced to a third of what it usually because of social distancing guidelines. They said evacuees will be screened and have their temperature checked before allowing them in.

If someone shows signs of COVID-19 or tests positive, they will be placed in a different location to avoid the spread of the disease. Social distancing guidelines will be followed on buses or motor-coaches used to transport evacuees to shelters.

McMaster and other state officials said evacuation orders, if needed, will have to be issued earlier than usual.

“Here we are in hurricane season in the middle of a pandemic and measures and steps must be taken to keep everyone safe,” McMaster said. “The pandemic is still a highly dangerous disease the likes we’ve never seen before.”

During the press conference, McMaster also talked about the recent spike we've seen in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. He attributed the increase to increased testing capacity, but he also said he has noticed people aren't following social distancing as closely as they were.