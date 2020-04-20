SC Gov. Henry McMaster will talk at 4 p.m. as state reopens businesses, beaches

Monday, April 20, 2020

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will speak Monday at 4 p.m. after allowing businesses and beaches to re-open.

Beaches and business will be opened Tuesday as McMaster is expected to give the order during his Monday news conference, the Associated Press reported.

The state, meanwhile, continues to see an increase in cases of the coronavirus with 4,377 cases and 120 deaths.

