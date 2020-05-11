SC Gov. Henry McMaster will speak at 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 11, 2020

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will speak at 4:30 p.m. Monday. (Source: WRDW)

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- As dine-in services return to South Carolina in a limited capacity, Gov. Henry McMaster is set to speak Monday.

McMaster and other state officials will appear at 4:30 p.m.

State officials are weighing whether or not to re-open more businesses and continue to ease restrictions to help the economy get back on its feet.

Many are expecting guidance on that during Monday's news conference.

Dine-in restaurants were allowed to open back up on Monday, but with certain restrictions in place.

