SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants out-of-state residents to quarantine on arrival

Two Upstate lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster asking him to issue a "stay at home" order Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)
Posted:

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a special request for anyone who is visiting the state: please quarantine.

The word comes in the form of a tweet from the governor, who is asking state visitors to stay quarantined for at least two weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.


McMaster is among the swath of governors who have not opted to tell state residents to stay put or shelter-in-place.

