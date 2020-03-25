SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants out-of-state residents to quarantine on arrival

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a special request for anyone who is visiting the state: please quarantine.

The word comes in the form of a tweet from the governor, who is asking state visitors to stay quarantined for at least two weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Today I am requesting all out of state visitors to South Carolina planning a stay of two or more nights self quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 25, 2020

McMaster is among the swath of governors who have not opted to tell state residents to stay put or shelter-in-place.

