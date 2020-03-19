SC Gov. Henry McMaster to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on coronavirus

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on the state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McMaster will be joined by state public health officials at 4:30 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State had risen by 13 to a total of 60. Ten of those cases are in the Lowcountry counties of Charleston and Beaufort, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A total of 643 tests have been conducted, with 583 coming back negative, the agency said.

Earlier Thursday, Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced its third positive case. The patient “is in isolation in stable condition” and that employees who took care of the patient are being notified, spokesman Andy Lyons said.