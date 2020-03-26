SC Gov. Henry McMaster to hold 4:30 p.m. news conference

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Thursday afternoon with an update on South Carolina’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

McMaster is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

He’ll be joined by public health officials from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Watch the governor's news conference live right here, on air, on the WIS News app and the WIS News Facebook page.

DHEC is expected to provide updated numbers on the cases of coronavirus in the state.

Wednesday, the agency reported 424 cases in 39 counties. Eight people have died.

The governor has faced criticism from several lawmakers who believe he should issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.

While McMaster has not ruled that out, he hasn’t made a move in that direction.

